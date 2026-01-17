Spy opt-out in Hillsborough Law amendment ‘too broad’, northern mayors warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mayors of Liverpool and Manchester have called on the Government to withdraw an amendment to the Hillsborough Law that “creates too broad an opt-out” for the security services.

Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said the amendment “risks undermining the spirit of the legislation”.

Amendments proposed by the Government on Wednesday brought spies within the scope of the legislation, subject to the approval of the head of their service.

However, campaigners have argued this would allow those running the security services to decide whether to disclose information.

Some had warned that a draft version of the legislation – formally known as the Public Office (Accountability) Bill – might allow intelligence chiefs to “hide serious failures behind a vague claim of national security”.

Mr Rotheram and Mr Burnham said they had “both seen devastating incidents in our regions and would never support anything which compromises national security”.

In a joint statement posted on X, the mayors added: “An important part of strengthening the country’s defences is establishing the truth at the earliest opportunity when things go wrong and that is why, if drafted correctly, the Hillsborough Law could create a culture in all public services where that is the norm.

“As it stands, we believe the Government’s amendment in relation to the security services creates too broad an opt-out and risks undermining the spirit of the legislation.

“We appreciate that the government has made huge strides in working to deliver the Hillsborough Law and are grateful for their willingness to work with campaigners thus far to make it the strongest law possible.

“It is in that spirit that we call on them to withdraw their amendment ahead of Monday’s debate and work with the families and the Hillsborough Law Now campaign to find a solution acceptable to all sides.”

MPs had been due to debate the Hillsborough Law this week but the discussion was pushed back until Monday to allow the Government to propose changes that might address campaigners’ concerns.

Elkan Abrahamson, a lawyer for the Hillsborough Law Now campaign, said the amendments allowed the heads of the security services to make “whatever decision they want” on whether to disclose information and left them “unchallengeable”.

He said it should be up to the head of an inquiry to decide whether information was relevant, adding there were already national security exemptions that allowed evidence to be heard in private.

Campaigners have pointed to the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, which Labour MP Anneliese Midgley told the Commons had seen MI5 spend “six years misleading the public and concealing information”.

Responding to Ms Midgley on Wednesday, Sir Keir Starmer said he had “always been clear the duty of candour applies to the intelligence services” and insisted proposed amendments to the Bill did not water it down.

Liverpool West Derby MP Ian Byrne has also tabled several amendments of his own that would mean duty of candour applies not only to intelligence organisations but also to people who work for them.

The Hillsborough Law takes its name from the 1989 stadium crush in Sheffield, which led to the death of 97 football fans at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.