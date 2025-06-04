Judy Murray tennis initiative helps primary-age girls Learn To Lead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Judy Murray is launching an initiative encouraging primary-age girls to participate in competitive sport and to mentor each other.

Ms Murray, a former GB Federation Cup captain who raised her children, Sir Andy Murray and Jamie Murray, to be international tennis champions, has been campaigning to keep girls involved in sport since 2014 with her UK-wide initiative Miss Hits.

On Thursday, she is launching Learn To Lead in Scotland, training older primary pupils to mentor younger girls by playing tennis.

Research conducted by Women in Sport found 1.3 million teenage girls who considered themselves sporty at primary school dropped out when they started high school, and the project is designed to combat this trend.

Learn To Lead is aimed at girls aged between 10 and 12, encouraging them to become coaches at lunchtime or at after-school tennis clubs.

Pupils in P6 and P7 will lead girls aged between four and nine, organising sessions and setting up in school gyms or playgrounds, teaching basic leadership and organisational skills in a bid to maintain participation in sport.

Ms Murray will initially partner with 20 primary schools, targeting those with a local tennis club nearby to ensure a convenient place to continue playing.

It follows a pilot in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire which organisers say has already seen “huge benefits” for pupils.

Training sessions will be held in schools ahead of the launch of each club, and videos, lesson plans and equipment will be provided.

A teacher will be required to supervise, but Learn To Lead allows older primary pupils to plan, set up, and run activities for younger girls, sharing their knowledge and passion for the sport.

Ms Murray said: “As a female tennis coach, I want to inspire the next generation of girls to learn to lead sporting activity so I can be confident that once I have retired, we have a well-trained coaching workforce in place and ready to continue growing the girls’ side of the game.

“I believe Learn To Lead will help us to not just get girls playing sport at a young age, but keep them engaged throughout their lives and perhaps even provide a route towards careers in coaching or developing sport.

“My life has revolved around sport and as well as the obvious physical and mental health benefits that brings, the life skills you develop really prepare you for what adulthood will throw at you. The friendships often last a lifetime.

“It worries me that so many girls drop out of sport in their teenage years. I hope this programme can help address some of the issues around this by providing a fun and friendly atmosphere with development options too.

“Whether girls go on to become competitive players, coaches or just develop a love for sport, this is about growing participation and getting young girls active.

“I am really proud of what Miss Hits has already achieved, and hope that over the coming months we can build on this with our junior workforce leading the way.”

Sarah Fraser, lead active schools co-ordinator (projects) at Sport Aberdeen, said: “Learn To Lead has been a huge hit. From our initial work with the programme we have already seen huge benefits for the girls involved.

“For some of the younger girls this has been the first sports club they’ve been involved in, and it has given them a chance to try out tennis.

“For the older girls leading the classes, we have been struck by the confidence and leadership skills they have gained.

“I would definitely encourage schools to get involved.

“Learn To Lead is easy to pick up and deliver, and it is a great way to support girls to not just try sports, but to continue playing and develop their skills as they approach their teenage years and beyond.”