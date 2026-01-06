Constance to make statement after probe into possible code breach concludes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s Justice Secretary is to make a statement to Holyrood after the First Minister was handed a report into whether or not she breached the ministerial code.

Independent advisers mounted an investigation into Angela Constance, looking at allegations she had misled the Scottish Parliament by misrepresenting comments made by a grooming gangs expert.

The advisers announced their investigation two days before Christmas – with this coming after John Swinney had insisted he was “content” Ms Constance had not committed any breach.

The Scottish Government confirmed on Tuesday that Mr Swinney had now received their findings – with a spokesperson saying he would “look to make the outcome known as swiftly as possible”.

Ms Constance is now expected to make a statement to MSPs at 3.40pm on Tuesday.

It comes after the Justice Secretary survived a vote of no confidence at Holyrood in December.

That came as opposition parties sought to heap pressure on her following comments she had made in a Holyrood debate in September 2025 when Tories were pressing for an inquiry into grooming gangs to be launched in Scotland.

Ms Constance told MSPs then that independent expert Professor Alexis Jay agreed with her that such a probe was not needed.

However, Prof Jay said later that her comments had had “nothing to do” with the situation in Scotland.

Ms Constance went on to phone Prof Jay to make a “personal and direct apology” to her.