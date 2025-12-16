Scottish Justice Secretary survives vote of no confidence at Holyrood

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s Justice Secretary has survived a vote of no confidence brought in the wake of claims she misrepresented an expert on grooming gangs and in doing so misled Holyrood.

Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrats voted in favour of a motion of no confidence brought against Angela Constance by Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay.

However, with Scottish Greens refusing to back the motion, it was defeated by 57 votes to 67, with one abstention.

As it was debated, First Minister John Swinney insisted he had “full confidence” in his Justice Secretary, saying that Ms Constance is “getting on with the job of making Scotland safer”.

However, speaking about the no confidence motion, Mr Findlay insisted: “This is about truth, this is about respect. This is about simple decency.”

He told MSPs: “Here’s the choice. We can say it is acceptable for ministers to mislead and to cover up, or we can say that there should be reasonable consequences for doing so.”

His comments came after documents made public by the Scottish Government last week, revealed that Professor Alexis Jay, an expert who chaired a national inquiry into child sexual abuse, had contacted Ms Constance in September urging the Justice Secretary to clarify remarks she had made at Holyrood.

Facing calls for an inquiry to be established into grooming gangs in Scotland, Ms Constance had insisted then that Prof Jay agreed with her that such a probe was not needed.

However, the expert insisted afterwards that her comments had had “nothing to do” with the situation in Scotland.

Mr Findlay accused the Justice Secretary of “misleading the public, Parliament and grooming gang victims”, adding that Ms Constance had “still not admitted her mistake” and had “still not apologised”.

The Scottish Tory leader insisted: “This is about the fundamental importance of honesty and integrity in government and in Parliament.

“Angela Constance’s conduct is inexcusable, and her position is no longer tenable.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, meanwhile, said he supported the no confidence motion because “victims and survivors of grooming gangs and child sexual exploitation have lost confidence in this Justice Secretary”.

Mr Sarwar added: “The Justice Secretary misrepresented Prof Jay’s views in order to find an excuse not to have an inquiry into grooming gangs.

“Victim and survivors should be able to rely on their justice system to tell the truth, to act with integrity and to put them first.

“On this, the Justice Secretary has failed.”

However, Mr Swinney defended his Justice Secretary, telling MSPs: “Angela Constance is a sincere minister who would never address Parliament in a way that would ever mislead Parliament or the public.”

He added: “That is evident to me in the way in which Angela Constance has – in a period of almost two years, openly and with candour – shared with Parliament the very acute challenges we face, including with the rising prison population and the incredibly difficult decisions that we must take on this issue.”

Noting that Ms Constance had shepherded four Bills through Holyrood, he said she had worked “collegiately” with MSPs to do so.

Mr Swinney insisted: “Angela Constance has my full confidence as Justice Secretary, she is getting on with the job of making Scotland safer and I will urge members to enable her to continue doing that by rejecting this motion today.”