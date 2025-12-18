Swinney ‘content’ Justice Secretary did not breach ministerial code

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Swinney has said he is “content” his under-fire Justice Secretary did not breach the ministerial code of conduct – despite claims from Conservatives that she had “blatantly and brazenly” done so.

Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay again pressed the First Minister on the actions of his “disgraced” Justice Secretary Angela Constance, who is accused of misleading MSPs by misrepresenting comments made by an expert on grooming gangs during a Holyrood debate in September.

On Wednesday, Ms Constance revealed she had phoned Professor Alexis Jay to make a “personal and direct apology” to her.

On Thursday, the Justice Secretary said she had sought to amend the official record of her comments from the September 16 debate – but had been unable to do so.

Instead, Ms Constance told Holyrood Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone she would write to her on the issue to add “context” to her remarks.

Mr Findlay however told the First Minister the ministerial code requires such corrections to the record of business at Holyrood to be made “at the earliest opportunity”.

He said the Justice Secretary had “blatantly and brazenly” decided not to do this, with Mr Findlay adding: “How can John Swinney pretend to himself, and the public, that Angela Constance has not breached the ministerial code?”

Prof Jay contacted the Scottish Government on September 26 to request clarification of her remarks, and Mr Findlay said: “That was Angela Constance’s earliest opportunity to correct the record.

“She should have corrected the record when we challenged her in three urgent questions, two ministerial statements, two First Minister’s Questions and a motion of no confidence.

“She should have corrected the record after being repeatedly challenged by grooming gang victims, and by journalists.

“Three months have passed and only now is Angela Constance trying to correct the record.

“How on Earth can John Swinney continue to defend his disgraced Justice Secretary?”

After the matter was raised once again during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Swinney said: “Having looked at the issue and looked at all of the material, I am content there has been no breach of the ministerial code.”

He insisted the Justice Secretary is trying to “address the concerns that have been set out and do that in a comprehensive and open way” – noting she was questioned on the matter for the “best part of two hours” by the Education, Children and Young People Committee on Wednesday.

Mr Swinney said: “The events of the last few weeks and months demonstrate that Angela Constance has set out to Parliament the position of the Government.

“Where there is necessity for further information to be provided, she has done exactly that.”

The SNP leader said again Ms Constance had been making a “general observation” when she quoted Prof Jay in September, with the Justice Secretary saying then the expert agreed with her that there was no need for an inquiry into grooming gangs in Scotland.

She was speaking as the Scottish Government rejected Tory calls for such an inquiry to take place – with Mr Swinney insisting the Conservative amendment being debated at the time would not even have brought about such a probe.

He insisted “the actions of the Conservative Party after that was defeated were actions that were cynical, calculating and dishonest”, saying their amendment “would not have delivered a grooming gangs inquiry”.