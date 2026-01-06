Constance stays as Scottish Justice Secretary, despite ministerial code breaches

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s Justice Secretary has refused to quit her post – despite a report by independent advisers finding she twice breached the code of conduct setting out how ministers should behave.

Angela Constance was found to have broken the ministerial code – although a report said she had done this “without any deliberation or intention to mislead”.

Despite that, she faced calls from both Labour and the Scottish Conservatives to quit the cabinet after being accused of misleading Holyrood by misrepresenting an independent expert on grooming gangs during a debate last year.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay hit out at the “discredited” Justice Secretary in the wake of her dealings with Professor Alexis Jay.

The Tory demanded to know if Ms Constance had offered her resignation to Sottish First Minister John Swinney in the wake of Tuesday’s report.

Mr Findlay added that if the First Minister “won’t do the right thing and sack her” Ms Constance should “do the right thing and quit”.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also called on the Justice Secretary to step down, insisting she has “lost the confidence of survivors and on that basis she must resign”.

Ms Constance however rejected their calls, telling MSPs: “For some people walking away is always easier than being held to account.

“I would much rather take the harder road of being held to account, to making amends and getting on with the job.”

However, she stressed she did “fully accept” the findings of the independent advisers’ report, which found she “unintentionally” breached the code when she told Holyrood that Prof Jay agreed with her view there did not need to be a grooming gang inquiry in Scotland.

The expert later got in touch with Ms Constance to explain the comments she had quoted had “nothing to do” with the situation in Scotland.

The Justice Secretary committed another inadvertent breach by not having an official present when she phoned the expert to apologise to her in December.

Ms Constance told Holyrood she was “pleased” the advisers’ report “made clear my quoting of Professor Jay’s views was ‘without any deliberation or intention to mislead’”.

And while she stressed she “did not intend to mislead Parliament in any way”, she accepted that the record of Holyrood proceedings “could have and should have been corrected earlier”.

In a formal “letter of reprove” to the Justice Secretary, Mr Swinney said he was “grateful to my advisers for their unequivocal assertion that there is no evidence that your statement to Parliament was inaccurate or untruthful”.

While the First Minister noted a correction had been made via a meeting of the National Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Group, he told Ms Constance: “The advisers are clear that, given the significance the debate has to both the Parliament and to the public, further steps should have been taken in order to ensure that this correction was also made to the Parliament.

“The advisers’ report also concludes that an official should have been present for the telephone call that you held with Prof Jay on December 1 given the complex and highly sensitive nature of the matters at hand and the importance of transparency.

“They recognised that the decision not to do so represents an error of judgment on your behalf at that specific moment.”

Accepting the recommendations of the advisers, the First Minister said: “I know that you share my belief that ministers must act in a way that upholds the highest standards of propriety and that it is absolutely right that, as office holders, ministers are held to the highest possible standards of proper conduct.

“I also know that you will continue to reflect on these matters and ensure that due process is followed in all circumstances, and in such a way that meets our obligations to the Parliament, and to ensure that these errors, whilst inadvertent, are not repeated in the future.”