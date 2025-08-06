Fewer than 1,000 Scottish homes still without power after Storm Floris

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fewer than 1,000 homes affected by Storm Floris are still without power after crews spent Wednesday restoring supplies to thousands.

By 9.30pm on Wednesday, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said there were around 950 homes, mainly in the Highlands, that were still without power as a result of the weather.

Around 98.6% of customers (71,000) have been reconnected as hundreds of engineers worked into the evening in affected areas for as long as daylight allowed.

SSEN said the teams will return to continue to repair the network on Thursday morning.

The company added: “SSEN thanks customers for their understanding and patience while we continue to repair the network and reconnect customers as safely and quickly as possible.”

Justice and Home Affairs Minister Angela Constance said the storm had a particular impact on power and transport infrastructure across the country, resulting in a major mobilisation of utility companies, national agencies and local authorities.

The Scottish Government said transport services are almost back to normal, and engineers are continuing to restore power to homes and businesses.

Ms Constance thanked responders who assisted in reconnecting the public and businesses.

She said: “I want to thank everyone in the public, private and third sector for the role they played in responding to Storm Floris.

“It was a significant and unseasonal storm with the worst affected areas covering a wide geographical spread.

“Engineers have worked tirelessly over the past two days to return power to the remaining affected properties as soon as possible.

“Energy companies continue to provide support to customers, including ensuring provisions are in place for the most vulnerable.”

Thousands of customers spent a second night without power after Storm Floris swept in on Monday.

Tens of thousands were left without power after winds reached speeds of up to 90mph earlier in the week.

An amber weather warning was in place for an area stretching from the central belt to northern Scotland for much of the day on Monday while the rest of the country was covered by a yellow weather warning.

The storm also caused significant disruption to Scotland’s rail network.

Network Rail said teams had been working “tirelessly” to repair damage to infrastructure such as overhead lines and to clear fallen trees and debris from the tracks.

The storm also led to delays in exam results being delivered to pupils in some island communities on SQA results day on Tuesday.