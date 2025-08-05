Minister denies migrant returns deal leaves open human rights loophole

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A minister has rejected opposition suggestions that the Government’s migrant returns deal leaves open a loophole for human rights laws to be exploited.

Dame Angela Eagle denied the agreement with France would allow for spurious claims to be used to avoid deportation after shadow home secretary Chris Philp questioned the wording of the document.

The “one-in, one out” deal coming into effect on Wednesday will see migrants ineligible to stay in the UK sent back across the Channel, in exchange for taking those who have links to Britain.

The agreement contains a clause that says in order for people to be returned to France, the UK must confirm they do not have an “outstanding human rights claim”.

Critics have argued this could risk bogus applications being made to frustrate the deportation process and cause delays.

Mr Philp said on Tuesday this section offered “an easy loophole for lawyers”, adding that “France will not give us any data on the people they are sending our way… so we have no idea who they really are”.

Borders minister Dame Angela said he was wrong, and that the clause was included “precisely to ensure no-one can use ‘clearly unfounded’ human rights claims to avoid being returned”.

She added: “And we will do full security checks on any applicants, and reject anyone who poses a risk.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper conceded earlier that the accord is not a “silver bullet” to stop small boat crossings, but marked a step change as migrants will be sent back across the Channel for the first time.

Speaking to the BBC, she declined to put a number on how many people would be returned under the agreement ahead of time, saying that she believed it could aid criminal gangs.

She added: “We will provide regular updates, people will be able to see how many people are being detained, how many people are being returned, and it is right that we should be transparent around that.”

Speaking to reporters earlier, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said the deal would likely result in only small numbers of migrants being swapped with France and is “not going to make any difference whatsoever”.

Asked whether the Conservatives were partly to blame for the immigration and asylum situation, she told reporters: “No I don’t accept that at all, because what Labour are doing is just rubber-stamping all of the applications and saying they’re processing.”

It has been reported that about 50 a week could be sent to France. This would be a stark contrast to the more than 800 people every week who on average have arrived in the UK via small boats this year.

Bruno Retailleau, France’s interior minister, said the agreement “establishes an experimental mechanism whose goal is clear: to smash the gangs”.

The initial agreement will be in place until June 2026.