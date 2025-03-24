Government’s flagship planning reforms clear first Commons test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government’s flagship planning reforms have cleared their first Commons test, amid warnings the changes risk undermining efforts to accelerate the delivery of new homes.

MPs voted 330 to 74, majority 256, to approve the Planning and Infrastructure Bill at second reading on Monday evening.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said the Bill would speed up the planning system, help achieve the target of building 1.5 million houses by 2029, allow for an expansion of Britain’s energy network and give greater environmental protections.

She told the Commons: “Make no mistake, this Bill will transform the lives of working people and Britain’s prospects for years to come. It is hugely ambitious and rightly so, because everywhere I go I hear the same frustrations.

“We just can’t build anything any more. We desperately need more homes and more development. But for too long, the answer has always been no, and that is choking off growth, leaving working people worse off, and leaving Britain behind.”

Ms Rayner also denied claims from Conservative MPs that the moves to change the planning system would effectively strip residents of the rights to say no to proposed developments, including infrastructure.

She said: “I gently say there isn’t a loss of right to object, and in fact, we’re strengthening the processes and clarifying them as part of this Bill, as I said, and I’ll say it again, quicker and more certain system for big ticket infrastructure projects.

“It will slice through bureaucracy and speed up transport projects, but what it won’t do is allow meritless cases to have three attempts at a legal challenge, and it will stop cases from being dragged endlessly and needlessly through the court.

“And it begins to strip away the unnecessary consultation requirements that do nothing to improve applications, nor meaningfully engage communities, but do slow down the delivery of infrastructure that will benefit communities in the future. It creates greater flexibility so projects can go through the most appropriate and faster planning route.”

Shadow housing secretary Kevin Hollinrake said the Tories would seek to amend the Bill to ensure it does not “undermine the ambition to accelerate the delivery of new homes”.

He added the Conservatives wanted to “make sure there are checks and balances that protect communities, rural areas, farmers, the environment and deliver well-designed affordable homes for everyone, not least those on lower incomes and first-time buyers”.

The Liberal Democrats acknowledged the need to build more homes and infrastructure, but raised concerns over the “overly centralised” approach adopted by the Government.

The party tabled an amendment designed to block the Planning and Infrastructure Bill at second reading, although it was not selected by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Lib Dem housing and planning spokesman Gideon Amos said “blockages in the system” must be tackled although he warned the Bill gives “sweeping powers” to ministers which could lead to a “democratic deficit”.

He also voiced concerns over developers “racking up permissions that don’t get built”, adding: “We need to tackle that failure to build, taking back the land or further limiting the lifetime of those permissions – use it or lose it, that needs to be the message.”