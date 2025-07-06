Parents who lose pregnancy before 24 weeks to be entitled to bereavement leave

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parents will be entitled to bereavement leave if they lose a pregnancy before 24 weeks, under new plans to be unveiled by the Government.

Ministers are set to amend the Employment Rights Bill so that people will be entitled to protected time off in the event of a pregnancy loss, regardless of the stage at which it happens.

Angela Rayner has said that the change will give “people time away from work to grieve”.

Under current rules, parents are entitled to up to two weeks of bereavement leave if a child dies before they turn 18, or they experience a stillbirth after 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Amendments to the Employment Rights Bill, will see the right to “at least one week’s leave” expanded to people who lose a pregnancy before 24 weeks. The exact length of the leave will be specified in later legislation after a consultation.

The Bill already makes provision to expand bereavement leave, giving employees protected time off to grieve the loss of a loved one.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has said that the amendments will offer “dignity and respect”.

“For many families, including mine, that have been affected by pregnancy loss, the decision around returning to work or taking sick leave to grieve properly can make an already painful experience even more difficult,” he said.

“Grief doesn’t follow a timetable, and expanding rights to leave for pregnancy loss will ensure every family gets the time they need to heal without worrying about their job.”

Deputy Prime Minister Ms Rayner similarly said that “no-one who is going through the heartbreak of pregnancy loss should have to go back to work before they are ready”.

“I am proud that this Government is introducing a day-one right to protected time off work after experiencing pregnancy loss, giving people time away from work to grieve and spend time with their families,” she said.

Vicki Robinson, chief executive of the Miscarriage Association, welcomed the announcement, saying it was “a hugely important step that acknowledges the often very significant impact of pre-24-week loss, not only for those experiencing the physical loss, but for their partners too”.

It comes after ministers announced they would review the system of parental leave, declaring that the current system is “not working” for families.

Mr Reynolds said the Government will investigate the whole system for supporting new parents to take time off work when they have a baby, including maternity leave, paternity leave and shared arrangements.