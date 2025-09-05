Starmer kicks off major reshuffle after Angela Rayner leaves Government
Shabana Mahmood, formerly the justice secretary, is the new Home Secretary, the PA news agency understands.
Sir Keir Starmer has begun a major reshuffle of his senior team, after Angela Rayner resigned from the Government for breaching the ministerial code when she did not pay enough stamp duty on a seaside home.
David Lammy will replace Ms Rayner as the Deputy Prime Minister according to reports, and also becomes the Justice Secretary, moving from his role as Britain’s top diplomat, the Foreign Secretary.
Shabana Mahmood, formerly the justice secretary, is the new Home Secretary, the PA news agency understands.
Meanwhile, Yvette Cooper has moved from her brief at the Home Office to take over Mr Lammy’s former job as Foreign Secretary, several media reports have suggested.
Lucy Powell and Ian Murray have been sacked as leader of the House of Commons and Scotland secretary respectively.
Ms Rayner resigned as deputy PM, housing secretary and deputy Labour leader after Sir Keir’s ethics adviser said she failed to “heed the caution” contained within legal advice she received when buying an £800,000 property in Hove.
The outgoing deputy prime minister admitted she had underpaid stamp duty on the flat, and called for the ethics probe earlier this week.