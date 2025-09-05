Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Starmer kicks off major reshuffle after Angela Rayner leaves Government

Shabana Mahmood, formerly the justice secretary, is the new Home Secretary, the PA news agency understands.

David Lynch
Friday 05 September 2025 16:22 BST
Shabana Mahmood is the new Home Secretary, the PA news agency understands. (Aaron Chown/PA)
Shabana Mahmood is the new Home Secretary, the PA news agency understands. (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Sir Keir Starmer has begun a major reshuffle of his senior team, after Angela Rayner resigned from the Government for breaching the ministerial code when she did not pay enough stamp duty on a seaside home.

David Lammy will replace Ms Rayner as the Deputy Prime Minister according to reports, and also becomes the Justice Secretary, moving from his role as Britain’s top diplomat, the Foreign Secretary.

Shabana Mahmood, formerly the justice secretary, is the new Home Secretary, the PA news agency understands.

Meanwhile, Yvette Cooper has moved from her brief at the Home Office to take over Mr Lammy’s former job as Foreign Secretary, several media reports have suggested.

Lucy Powell and Ian Murray have been sacked as leader of the House of Commons and Scotland secretary respectively.

Ms Rayner resigned as deputy PM, housing secretary and deputy Labour leader after Sir Keir’s ethics adviser said she failed to “heed the caution” contained within legal advice she received when buying an £800,000 property in Hove.

The outgoing deputy prime minister admitted she had underpaid stamp duty on the flat, and called for the ethics probe earlier this week.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in