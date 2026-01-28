Angela Rayner hints at comeback after Andy Burnham blocked from by-election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour’s leadership should “do better”, Angela Rayner has reportedly said, as campaigning to win a forthcoming Manchester by-election begins.

The former deputy prime minister also insisted she is “not dead yet”, signalling a possible return to frontline politics in the near future, according to The Times.

Ms Rayner, who resigned as deputy PM and housing secretary in September after it emerged she did not pay enough stamp duty on an £800,000 flat in Hove, made the remarks at a private fundraising dinner.

Her comments, made at an event which took place last week, have come to light after another potential challenger to Sir Keir Starmer’s authority – Andy Burnham – was prevented from the opportunity to stand for a Westminster return.

According to the Times, Ms Rayner said Labour “should be humble enough to accept when we’ve made mistakes”.

She added: “We should do better, and we should do more.”

The former Cabinet minister said she wanted to help Labour do battle with Reform, and in a signal she hopes to return to frontline politics, added: “And I’m still fighting. I’m not dead yet.”

Some 80 MPs are prepared to back Ms Rayner in a leadership contest, should one occur after May’s elections, her allies told the Times.

Labour currently finds itself divided over the decision to block Greater Manchester mayor Mr Burnham from standing in the coming Gorton and Denton by-election.

Some 50 MPs and peers have signed a letter insisting there was “no legitimate reason” for the move, made by a 10-member strong group of the party’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC), including Sir Keir.

But Communities Secretary Steve Reed insisted the decision was “done and dusted”.

Labour is undergoing a selection process to choose its candidate for the constituency, while Reform has announced GB News presenter and former university academic Matt Goodwin will be its candidate.

The Workers Party of Britain, led by former MP George Galloway, meanwhile said its candidate will be Shahbaz Sarwar, a councillor who represents Manchester’s Longsight ward.

Green leader Zack Polanski led a campaign rally in the constituency on Tuesday evening, though the party is yet to announce its candidate for Gorton and Denton.

Some Green Party by-election campaign material appears to have misspelled the constituency’s name.