Animal welfare charity urges people not to buy breeds with ‘exaggerated features’

An animal welfare charity has urged dog owners not to buy certain breeds with “exaggerated features”.

The Welsh charity, known as Hope Rescue, has put out a plea after 38 French Bulldogs were signed over to the organisation from Cardiff City Council, which was given ownership of the dogs as part of a seizure under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Hope Rescue said the dogs had been bred for “exaggerated features such as thick nose ropes, fluffy coats, and their desirable colouring,” without considering the implications on the animal’s health.

The charity’s operations manager Sara Rosser said: “Many of the dogs were suffering from issues with their eyes and breathing, as a result of this type of extreme breeding.

“One dog had such a large nose rope that it was causing irritation to his eyes and restricting his breathing.

“He needed urgent surgery to remove the nose rope and open up his severely narrowed nostrils. Many of the young dogs also had cherry eye which need surgical repair”.

Ms Rosser said it was a “huge challenge” finding space for this many dogs and has once again urged people to “think twice before buying dogs with extreme features” as this “only fuels the demand for rogue breeders and a lifetime of suffering for these poor dogs.”

“Rescues are inundated with French bulldogs at the moment so, if you can’t source your dog from a rescue centre, then please think instead of purchasing a healthier breed from a reputable source,” Ms Rosser added.

The charity has said it is committed to helping local authorities to close down puppy farms and low-welfare breeders and has advised people to report anyone breeding illegally, or in low-welfare conditions to the local authority licensing team or Animal Licensing Wales.

For more information, you can head over to the charity’s website.

What are ‘exaggerated features’?

According to the RSPCA, many types of dogs have been bred to emphasise certain features. For example, some may have been selected to have short legs and others to have floppy ears.

“These are the physical features that make dog breeds distinct and which have led to the amazing variety we see today. But over the years some characteristics have become so extreme that dogs may suffer,” the RSPCA said on its website.

Here are some examples of “exaggerated features”:

• Dogs that have short flat faces often have narrow nostrils and abnormally developed windpipes, which can in turn impact their breathing as well as walking and playing.

• Very large and heavy dogs are more likely to suffer from heart, digestion, muscle or joint problems, according to the RSPCA.

• Dogs with folded or wrinkled skin are prone to itchy and painful skin complaints, and infolding eyelids that can often scratch the eyeball.

• Dogs with very long backs can suffer from crippling back deformities.

• Dogs with building or sunken eyes are prone to injury, pain or discomfort.

• Dogs with short legs have difficulty moving properly.

What can I do?

The RSPCA has advised people to “think very carefully” before buying a puppy with physical features that may impact the animals negatively.

Find out what problems are common in the sort of dog you are considering. The Canine Inherited Disorders Database may help, as you can look up “disorders associated with conformation” for each breed you are considering.