Anita Rose: Mystery of how mum-of-six died after post-mortem says more tests needed

A post-mortem examination has failed to establish the cause of death of a mother-of-six who was found unconscious after taking her dog for a walk.

Anita Rose, 57, left her house to take her springer spaniel named Bruce for a walk in Brantham at around 5am on Wednesday, Suffolk Police said.

She was found by a member of the public at around 6.25am and taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious head injuries, and she died on Sunday.

A man, aged 45, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Saturday, then re-arrested on suspicion of murder after Ms Rose died.

He has been bailed until October 25, together with a 37-year-old woman from the Ipswich area who was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods in connection with the incident.

Suffolk Police said on Tuesday that a Home Office post-mortem examination took place on Monday afternoon.

A force spokesperson said: “A cause of death has not been established and will be subject to further tests. The Major Investigation Team continue to investigate this as a murder.

“Anita’s family have been informed of this latest update and continue to be supported by specialised officers.”

Handout CCTV images issued by Suffolk Police show Anita Rose on a walk with her dog prior to reportedly being attacked ( Suffolk Police/PA Wire )

Detective Superintendent Mike Brown said: “Officers are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding Anita’s death.

“We will pursue all lines of inquiry to understand what led up to this event.

“Our thoughts, as always, remain with Anita’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“We completely understand and empathise with the concern some members of the Brantham community have expressed about the fact a male who has been arrested on suspicion of murder was subsequently bailed.

“It is important to understand that at times it may be necessary to make arrests in serious and complex investigations based on the evidence available at that time to fully understand the role individuals may have played in any offences identified.

“As such, a person’s status in an investigation may change as the case develops which may result in options such as bail being used.

“We remain in close liaison with our other relevant community groups and representatives and repeat what we have said previously that we are working extremely hard to find out who was responsible.

“Anyone with concerns can and should approach an officer in the area who will be happy to talk to you.”

He said that on Wednesday, officers will be conducting checks in the Rectory Lane area and on train services between Ipswich and Manningtree.

Last known movements of Anita Rose ( Suffolk Constabulary )

Ms Rose was found on a track near the water treatment works and a railway line off Rectory Lane.

Mr Brown said officers will be distributing leaflets which contain details of the investigation and a QR code to the Major Investigations Portal.

“As ever, we are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything on Wednesday that they think might be useful to the police investigation and anyone living in the area that has CCTV or doorbell cameras,” he said.

“If you have any information, please do come forward.”

Anyone with any information or knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting 37/41580/24.

This can be done by calling 101 or online at mipp.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org