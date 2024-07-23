Watch: Moment hate preacher Anjem Choudary’s home is raided by anti-terror police

Support truly

This is the moment anti-terror police smashed through the front door of hate preacher Anjem Choudary’s London home as a woman screams “what’s going on?”.

Body-worn footage released after Choudary was convicted of directing terrorist organisation Al-Muhajiroun (ALM) and encouraging support for it showed teams slowly approaching his house in Audley Gardens, Ilford.

After smashing the front door of the suburban home open the police used a saw to cut their way through the next door frame before taking a battering ram to the entrance and waking the Islamist preacher who shouts out just before 5.30am.

Officers scream “police, stand back”, before storming into the property and ordering Choudary to move.

A visibly shocked Choudary was ordered to show his hands as a woman’s voice in the background shreaks “what’s going on?”.

NYPD deputy commissioner Rebecca Weiner described Choudary as a “shameless, prolific radicaliser” ( Counter Terrorism Policing )

Choudary appeared to ask “oh my god… what are you doing?” as he was led into another room and commanded to sit down on his own armchair.

An arresting officer tells him: “Anjem, I am arresting you under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 as I suspect that you are a terrorist and involved in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.

Met Police break the doors down to Choudary’s Ilford property ( Metropolitan Police/PA Wire )

“Information has been received that you belong to and are actively involved in the activities of Al-Muhajiroun, which is a proscribed organisation within the United Kingdom.”

Choudary was sitting with his hands on his lap, not appearing to react to what was said on July 17 2023.

The arrest came after years of investigations that included bugging his home after police became concerned that Choudary would reengage with terror cells after licence conditions linked to a previous terrorism conviction in 2016 expired.

Anjem Choudary awakened by officers ( Metropolitan Police/PA Wire )

Counter Terror officers thanked colleagues from the New York Police Department and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police which allowed detectives in London to piece together evidence that Choudary was running and directing the banned terror group ALM via online lectures with followers based in New York.

Following a six-week trial at Woolwich Crown Court, Choudary, 57, was found guilty of directing a terrorist organisation, membership of a proscribed organisation and encouraging support for a terrorist organisation.

Anjem Choudary is read his rights ( Metropolitan Police/PA Wire )

NYPD deputy commissioner Rebecca Weiner said it was a “historic case”, describing Choudary as a “shameless, prolific radicaliser”.

Ms Weiner said: “It is usually the foot soldiers, the individuals, who are brought into the network who go on to commit the attacks who are brought to justice.

“And it’s rarely the leader, which is what makes this a particularly important moment.”

Prosecutor Tom Little KC, opening the trial at Woolwich Crown Court on June 13, said Choudary had a “warped and twisted mindset”.

Omar Bakri Muhammad, who founded ALM, was in prison in Lebanon between 2014 and March 2023, and Choudary stepped in and “filled the void”, Mr Little said.

Choudary, who was convicted of supporting the so-called Islamic State in 2016, denied inviting support to ALM through lectures to ITS because the group “didn’t exist”.

He said during the trial that ALM was disbanded in 2004 because founder Muhammad had a shift in ideology.

The court heard that Choudary, whose licence conditions expired in July 2021 following his 2018 release from prison, said he viewed being called an extremist or fanatic as a “medallion” during lectures.

Khaled Hussein, 29, who prosecutors said was a “follower and dedicated supporter” of Choudary, was also found guilty of membership of ALM.

Bethan David, head of the Crown Prosecution Service counter terrorism division, said: “It is clear that both men were members of Al-Muhajiroun and both men had a radical mindset.

“Anjem Choudary was responsible for directing an international terrorist organisation and Khaled Hussein provided him support.

“This organisation has been banned in the UK since 2010 because of the danger it poses. Such extremist views are a threat to our society, and I am pleased the jury found them guilty of their crimes.”

They will be sentenced on July 30 at the same court.