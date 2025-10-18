Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lady Annabel Goldsmith, a socialite who had her name immortalised when a Mayfair nightclub was named after her, has died at the age of 91.

Lady Annabel was mother to six children including Tory politician Zac Goldsmith and filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith.

Her first husband, hospitality entrepreneur, Mark Birley, founded the London private members’ club Annabel’s in 1963. The exclusive venue would go on to welcome royals and rock stars.

Lady Annabel was the younger daughter of the eighth Marquess of Londonderry. In a statement to the BBC, her youngest child Ben said she was “quite simply irreplaceable”.

open image in gallery Former London mayoral candidate Zac Goldsmith (L) puts his arm around his mother Lady Annabel Goldsmith (R) ( AFP via Getty Images )

He added: “We are bereft, not for her – because her life has been extraordinary and complete – but for us, because of the immense hole in our lives she leaves behind.”

The statement continued: “I spoke to her every day for 45 years, she truly had my back and we loved each other very much. I will miss her terribly”.

open image in gallery Princess Michael of Kent and Lady Annabel Goldsmith at Wimbledon ( Getty Images )

Lady Annabel was mother to six children, three from her first marriage and three from her second marriage to businessman Sir James Goldsmith. Speaking to The Times in 2006, she said: “I was a hands-on mother and I am a hands-on grandmother”, adding: “We go on holidays; I talk every day. I’m not judgemental about women who work, but I was so besotted with my children I never wanted them out of my sight.”

She had Rupert, Robin and India Jane with her first husband Mr Birley, and Jemima, Zac and Ben with Sir James.

open image in gallery Lady Annabel with her husband, entrepreneur Mark Birley on their wedding day, 10 March 1954. ( Getty Images )

Her first marriage broke-down after Lady Annabel discovered that Mr Birley had been unfaithful, later telling Vanity Fair: “Like a butterfly, he had to seduce every woman.”

But she told the magazine: “It’s quite difficult to live with a perfectionist, but the thing is, life with Mark was fun.” She remained close to Mr Birley, with whom she spoke regularly until his death in 2007.

She would go on to become the mistress and then the wife of entrepreneur Sir James Goldsmith, who himself had two children with his mistress Laure Boulay de la Meurthe.

Her long affair with Sir James made her a fixture of gossip columns in the 1960s and 1970s.

Lady Annabel was born Annabel Vane-Tempest-Stewart in 1934, the second daughter of Robert Stewart, Viscount Castlereagh.