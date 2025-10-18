Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Lady Annabel Goldsmith death: Socialite who gave her name to London nightclub dies, aged 91

Youngest son Ben says Lady Annabel is ‘quite simply irreplaceable’

Holly Bancroft
Saturday 18 October 2025 16:12 BST
Comments
Lady Annabel Goldsmith has passed away aged 91
Lady Annabel Goldsmith has passed away aged 91 (Getty)

Lady Annabel Goldsmith, a socialite who had her name immortalised when a Mayfair nightclub was named after her, has died at the age of 91.

Lady Annabel was mother to six children including Tory politician Zac Goldsmith and filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith.

Her first husband, hospitality entrepreneur, Mark Birley, founded the London private members’ club Annabel’s in 1963. The exclusive venue would go on to welcome royals and rock stars.

Lady Annabel was the younger daughter of the eighth Marquess of Londonderry. In a statement to the BBC, her youngest child Ben said she was “quite simply irreplaceable”.

Former London mayoral candidate Zac Goldsmith (L) puts his arm around his mother Lady Annabel Goldsmith (R)
Former London mayoral candidate Zac Goldsmith (L) puts his arm around his mother Lady Annabel Goldsmith (R) (AFP via Getty Images)

He added: “We are bereft, not for her – because her life has been extraordinary and complete – but for us, because of the immense hole in our lives she leaves behind.”

The statement continued: “I spoke to her every day for 45 years, she truly had my back and we loved each other very much. I will miss her terribly”.

Princess Michael of Kent and Lady Annabel Goldsmith at Wimbledon
Princess Michael of Kent and Lady Annabel Goldsmith at Wimbledon (Getty Images)

Lady Annabel was mother to six children, three from her first marriage and three from her second marriage to businessman Sir James Goldsmith. Speaking to The Times in 2006, she said: “I was a hands-on mother and I am a hands-on grandmother”, adding: “We go on holidays; I talk every day. I’m not judgemental about women who work, but I was so besotted with my children I never wanted them out of my sight.”

She had Rupert, Robin and India Jane with her first husband Mr Birley, and Jemima, Zac and Ben with Sir James.

Lady Annabel with her husband, entrepreneur Mark Birley on their wedding day, 10 March 1954.
Lady Annabel with her husband, entrepreneur Mark Birley on their wedding day, 10 March 1954. (Getty Images)

Her first marriage broke-down after Lady Annabel discovered that Mr Birley had been unfaithful, later telling Vanity Fair: “Like a butterfly, he had to seduce every woman.”

But she told the magazine: “It’s quite difficult to live with a perfectionist, but the thing is, life with Mark was fun.” She remained close to Mr Birley, with whom she spoke regularly until his death in 2007.

She would go on to become the mistress and then the wife of entrepreneur Sir James Goldsmith, who himself had two children with his mistress Laure Boulay de la Meurthe.

Her long affair with Sir James made her a fixture of gossip columns in the 1960s and 1970s.

Lady Annabel was born Annabel Vane-Tempest-Stewart in 1934, the second daughter of Robert Stewart, Viscount Castlereagh.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in