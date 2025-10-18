Lady Annabel Goldsmith death: Socialite who gave her name to London nightclub dies, aged 91
Youngest son Ben says Lady Annabel is ‘quite simply irreplaceable’
Lady Annabel Goldsmith, a socialite who had her name immortalised when a Mayfair nightclub was named after her, has died at the age of 91.
Lady Annabel was mother to six children including Tory politician Zac Goldsmith and filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith.
Her first husband, hospitality entrepreneur, Mark Birley, founded the London private members’ club Annabel’s in 1963. The exclusive venue would go on to welcome royals and rock stars.
Lady Annabel was the younger daughter of the eighth Marquess of Londonderry. In a statement to the BBC, her youngest child Ben said she was “quite simply irreplaceable”.
He added: “We are bereft, not for her – because her life has been extraordinary and complete – but for us, because of the immense hole in our lives she leaves behind.”
The statement continued: “I spoke to her every day for 45 years, she truly had my back and we loved each other very much. I will miss her terribly”.
Lady Annabel was mother to six children, three from her first marriage and three from her second marriage to businessman Sir James Goldsmith. Speaking to The Times in 2006, she said: “I was a hands-on mother and I am a hands-on grandmother”, adding: “We go on holidays; I talk every day. I’m not judgemental about women who work, but I was so besotted with my children I never wanted them out of my sight.”
She had Rupert, Robin and India Jane with her first husband Mr Birley, and Jemima, Zac and Ben with Sir James.
Her first marriage broke-down after Lady Annabel discovered that Mr Birley had been unfaithful, later telling Vanity Fair: “Like a butterfly, he had to seduce every woman.”
But she told the magazine: “It’s quite difficult to live with a perfectionist, but the thing is, life with Mark was fun.” She remained close to Mr Birley, with whom she spoke regularly until his death in 2007.
She would go on to become the mistress and then the wife of entrepreneur Sir James Goldsmith, who himself had two children with his mistress Laure Boulay de la Meurthe.
Her long affair with Sir James made her a fixture of gossip columns in the 1960s and 1970s.
Lady Annabel was born Annabel Vane-Tempest-Stewart in 1934, the second daughter of Robert Stewart, Viscount Castlereagh.
