Anne visits grave of British officer honoured with VC for Gallipoli gallantry
Lieutenant Colonel Charles Doughty-Wylie is buried where he was killed by a sniper after leading a successful beach landing in April 1915.
A British soldier honoured after his death for leading an exceptional attack during the ill-fated Gallipoli campaign has been recognised by the Princess Royal.
Lieutenant Colonel Charles Doughty-Wylie, of The Royal Welch Fusiliers, is buried where he was killed following a successful advance on the well-defended peninsula in north-west Turkey in April 1915 during the First World War.
Lt Col Doughty-Wylie was honoured with the Victoria Cross (VC), the highest award for gallantry, after his death.
His grave on a hill in the Sedd-el-Bahr area is the only solitary British or Commonwealth war grave on the Gallipoli peninsula.
During a visit to Gallipoli this week with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Anne visited Lt Col Doughty-Wylie’s grave and laid a wreath on behalf of the King.
The wreath, comprised of Arbutus unedo, a tree native to the area, bore a note from the King which reads “Everlasting Remembrance. Charles R”.