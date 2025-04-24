Princess Royal to remember fallen soldiers during Gallipoli visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess Royal is set to remember the fallen from the UK and Ireland as well as Australia, New Zealand, France and Turkey during a visit to Gallipoli.

More than 100,000 troops died in an ill-fated campaign during the First World War by the UK and allies to capture the Dardanelles Strait in what is now north-west Turkey.

The assault in 1915 was intended to wound the then Ottoman Empire and cut off a key connecting water route between the Aegean Sea and the Black Sea, a move which would have also aided Russia.

Anne is set to deliver a message from the King who attended Gallipoli services for the 90th and 100th anniversaries.

She will attend memorial services on Thursday and also visit the grave of Lieutenant Colonel Charles Doughty-Wylie, who was decorated with a Victoria Cross for his service during the Gallipoli campaign.

She is expected to pay tribute to the fallen of all nationalities, as well as the wounded, and their families, some of whom are to attend the services.

She is also expected to emphasise the importance of preserving their memories and handing the torch of remembrance to the next generations.

On Friday, Anne is expected to attend a dawn service to mark the 110th anniversary of the landing of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps on the beaches of Gallipoli.

March 25 is known as Anzac Day and is marked across the two southern hemisphere countries. Many from Australia and New Zealand have also travelled to Turkey for the anniversary.