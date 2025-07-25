HGV driver who had to give up work says £1m Lottery win ‘takes pressure away’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former HGV driver has become a millionaire after more than 30 years of playing the National Lottery.

Ally Gilmour, 57, had to give up work due to ill health but has now won £1,000,000 after matching five main numbers and the bonus ball.

The grandfather, from Carluke, South Lanarkshire, has already used some of his winnings to buy matching Volkswagens for himself and his wife Anne, also 57.

He also now has a “man cave” to socialise with friends in, and it includes a dart board, television, games machine and a bar.

Mr Gilmour said: “I’ve been wanting somewhere to socialise in the garden for years – it’s all a part of Scottish culture to have your friends come for a beer or two in the garden, for a laugh and some TV.”

He said the win removes the “pressure” of being unable to work.

Mr Gilmour said: “It was tough coming to terms with not being able to work anymore. This win takes all that pressure away. I can finally focus on my health without the worry.”

His numbers came up in the Lottery draw on Saturday June 28 and he realised he had won that night.

He called his daughter Siobhan, 34, at 6am the next day, and again at 8am, joking that he wanted a breakfast to match his new status as a millionaire.

Mr Gilmour said: “When I checked my account and saw that the numbers matched up, I just sat there staring at it. It’s safe to say I couldn’t sleep after that.”

He recalled telling his daughter, who was in a cafe at the time and asked him if he wanted breakfast, and he said to her: “A roll with a square sausage – and some caviar. Don’t you know I’m a millionaire?”

After confirming the news with the National Lottery, Mr Gilmour said: “I went out into the garden and shouted, ‘I’ve won the Lottery!’ at the top of my lungs. I wanted the whole world to know. It was an incredible feeling.”

He added of his win: “It’s not just about me – it’s for the whole family.

“We’ve had a tough time recently and this gives us all an exciting fresh start.”