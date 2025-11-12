Princess Royal reflects on ‘remarkable milestone’ at party for King’s birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess Royal has reflected on 60 years of diplomatic relations between the UK and Singapore at a party to celebrate King Charles’s birthday.

Anne attended the occasion at Eden Hall, the British High Commissioner to Singapore’s residence, in the Asian city-state on Wednesday.

The King will turn 77 years old on Friday, but marked his official birthday in June with the Trooping the Colour parade and the traditional RAF flypast.

Addressing hundreds of guests at the birthday party, Anne received laughter when she said: “The timeliness of the celebration of His Majesty the King’s birthday is strangely quite close to his actual birthday for a change. It’s the end of this week. So, not bad.”

She added: “These birthday celebrations are always here at the historic setting of Eden Hall. This building in itself symbolises the United Kingdom’s enduring diplomatic presence here in Singapore.

“It is a remarkable milestone. Sixty years of diplomatic relations between our two countries. It seems quite short. It gives us that historical perspective to reflect on the state of that relationship.

“It started when my late mother Queen Elizabeth II was still in the early years of her remarkable reign, but I know the first time I came here was with her on a state visit in 1972.”

The princess added that she has never forgotten the “warmth of that welcome” she received.

As it poured down with rain, Anne was sheltered beneath a canopy and said: “This is a place where there is a vibrant British community of over 50,000 who really do call Singapore home. I would like to thank them for being extraordinarily good ambassadors for our country.

“While they have embraced all that this city-state has to offer, I hope you all agree that looking back in that context gives us confidence that we can look forward to an even more remarkable future as we face those challenges together and seek a lot of the new opportunities that are offering.

“Geography has a lot to do with what makes Singapore a strong, vibrant community. It is very much an island in the right place.

“You share with Great Britain the fact that we are an island that has traded its way in its history. That level of common understanding and common history is a very good place to start a long-term modern relationship.”

Anne is on a two-day trip to Singapore, at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, to celebrate the milestone.

Singapore gained independence from Malaysia in August 1965, and the UK shortly after established diplomatic relations.

The princess watched a performance by a pipe band at the celebration after speaking to guests in the ballroom, whom she thanked for attending.

British High Commissioner to the Republic of Singapore Nikesh Mehta said: “This year marks a particular significance as we celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations between the UK and Singapore.”

He added: “Over the past six decades visits by members of the royal family have been a constant and cherished feature.

“It feels fitting that this evening marks the sixth visit by Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal – a testament to the enduring ties between our nations.”