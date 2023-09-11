Firefighters tackle blaze at Ant McPartlin’s former Chiswick home
The property belongs to Ant’s ex-wife, Lisa Armstrong, who rents out the house
A fire has broken out at the former home of ITV presenter Ant McPartlin.
Dozens of firefighters raced to tackle the blaze in Chiswick this morning accompanied by six fire engines.
The £5 million property belongs to the star’s ex-wife, Lisa Armstrong, who rents out the house.
London Fire Brigade said the fire broke out on Grove Park Gardens and a 32m ladder was deployed at the scene of the incident.
A local resident told The Independent: “The fire look pretty serious and definitely not under control. An ambulance past me as I drove down the road with blue lights and siren on.”
The fire service was first called about the fire at 9.46am. Crews from Chiswick, Hammersmith, Richmond and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
