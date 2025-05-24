Democracy ‘not a given’ in Britain, top political biographer Anthony Seldon warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Democracy is “collapsing in the world” and “is not a given” in Britain’s future, leading political biographer Sir Anthony Seldon has warned.

Sir Anthony, known for his political biographies of UK prime minister’s, sat down at Wales’ Hay Festival on Saturday (24 May) to discuss Liz Truss’ short premiership and her predecessor, Boris Johnson’s, turbulent time in office.

He also discussed the state of democracy today, and how fragile it could be for Britain.

Speaking about what he called the “deep state”, Sir Anthony said: “I don’t think they have their own agenda, other than preserving democracy.

“On that point about democracy, let us not forget that democracy is collapsing in the world. The number of democracies are in decline and the reality of what it means to be a democracy is also in decline.

open image in gallery Sir Anthony sat down at Wales’ Hay Festival to discuss Truss’ short premiership and her predecessor, Boris Johnson’s, turbulent time in office. ( Independent )

“Democracy is not a given. There was a time when Britain was not a democracy, there well may be a time in the future when Britain will not be a democracy again.

“And the United States, which was born out of the ribs of Britain, breaking away in 1776, has a head of state who does not believe in pluralism.”

He added: “Democracy is frail.”

When asked at the end of the talk if he thought Britain would still be a democracy in 50 years, he referenced Britain’s instinct against revolution and said: “There’s so much that’s admirable in this country, there’s so much resilience and care that I think that will hold us through. And good sense.”

Sir Anthony also gave verdicts about former prime ministers Liz Truss and Boris Johnson during the wide ranging talk.

He claimed Johnson, the focus of Sir Anthony’s 2023 book Johnson at 10: The Inside Story, “does not believe in Brexit,” despite championing it in the public sphere.

“He wasn’t interested. Brexit for Boris was his party ticket to get into Downing Street,” he said.

“He didn’t believe in it. He does not believe in Brexit.”

Hay Festival, which is spread over 11 days, is set in Hay-on-Wye, the idyllic and picturesque “Town of Books”. The lineup includes Mary Trump, Michael Sheen, Jameela Jamil, and more.

The Independent has partnered with the Festival once again to host a series of morning panels titled The News Review, where our journalists will explore current affairs with leading figures from politics, science, the arts and comedy every morning.