People “absolutely have a right to protest” against the monarchy, the Metropolitan Police have said in a statement amid concerns over protesters arrested for participating in anti-monarchy demonstrations after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Demonstrators raised their voices against the proclamation of King Charles III with a few people arrested in London, Scotland, and Oxford.

The Metropolitan Police issued a statement following a viral video from Parliament Square in central London, when a barrister holding up a blank piece of paper was asked for his details by an officer.

“We’re aware of a video online showing an officer speaking with a member of the public outside the Palace of Westminster earlier today,” said deputy assistant commissioner Stuart Cundy.

“The public absolutely have a right of protest and we have been making this clear to all officers involved in the extraordinary policing operation currently in place and we will continue do so.

“However, the overwhelming majority of interactions between officers and public at this time have been positive as people have come to the capital to mourn the loss of Her Late Majesty the Queen.”

The remarks have come amid police action against a number of anti-monarchy protesters, including a barrister and nature rights activist who said he had “a blank piece of paper”.

Paul Powlesland, 36, from Barking in east London, travelled to the centre of the capital on Monday afternoon only to have had to film being asked by an officer about his details.

“Why would you ask for my details?” Mr Powlesland can be heard asking the officer in a video, who replied back, saying: “I wanted to make sure you didn’t have bail conditions.”

Another protester bearing a hand-made sign saying “not my King” was ushered away from the Palace of Westminster by police when Charles III was due to arrive for his address to MPs.

A woman was also arrested on Sunday in Edinburgh after holding an anti-monarchy sign ahead of the accession proclamation. The 22-year-old was charged in connection with a breach of the peace.

In another instance, a man was arrested for shouting “Andrew, you’re a sick old man!” as the queen’s coffin was driven through Edinburgh.

Arrests of the anti-monarchy protesters have been described as “deeply concerning” and an “affront to democracy” by free speech and human rights campaigners.

“The fundamental right to freedom of expression, including the right to protest, is something to be protected regardless of circumstance,” said Ruth Smeeth, chief executive of Index on Censorship.

“People across the country and beyond continue to mourn the loss of the Queen, a loss felt keenly by so many. However, we must guard against this event being used, by accident or design, to erode in any way the freedom of expression that citizens of this country enjoy.”

Additional reporting by agencies