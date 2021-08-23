Anti-vax passport protesters storm ITN studios

Protesters have stormed the London headquarters of ITN, the company which produces ITV News and Channel 4 News.

Footage broadcast to social media showed police lined up to block off the entrance to the building on Gray’s Inn Road.

But large numbers of demonstrators, apparently gathered as part of a demonstration against coronavirus vaccine passports, already appear to be inside the building.

In one clip, a demonstrator could be heard shouting: “They’re coming for our children.”

Veteran Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow was among staff who could be seen outside the building.

The Metropolitan Police said its officers were” responding to a demonstration at a private premises on Gray’s Inn Road, Camden where people have unlawfully gained access to the building”.

“Officers are on scene engaging with building security and removing those who have gained entry,” the force said.

It comes just a fortnight after anti-vax protesters attempted to storm a studio at the BBC Television Centre in west London.

However, while the White City building served as the headquarters of BBC News until 2013, the studios now housed there are used to produce programmes such as ITV’s Good Morning Britain and Lorraine, while much of the complex has been converted into residential apartments.

More follows...