Anti-lockdown protests turn violent as police officers sustain ‘minor’ injuries

No arrests have been made so far

Ella Glover
Saturday 18 December 2021 17:56
<p>It comes amid reports officials have been drawing up draft plans for a two-week circuit-breaker lockdown after Christmas</p>

(PA Wire)

Anti-lockdown protests in London turned violent and police officers suffered “minor injuries” following a demonstration triggered by rumours of ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said officers were injured while attempting to escort a police motorcyclist through Parliament Square at around 12.30pm.

At around 3pm a group of protesters stopped outside a shop on Regents Street, police said.

They began "directing abuse" at people inside and egging the shop until police intervened, ending the incident and no injuries were reported.

Numerous videos depicting the tension between officers and protesters have been posted to social media.

One video posted to Twitter showed protesters breaking down a barrier as police hit protesters with a baton near Downing Street.

Another video showed shoving between police and protesters in the street.

Officers are said to be "closely monitoring" the demonstration, but no arrests have been made, the Met said.

It comes amid reports officials have been drawing up draft plans for a two-week circuit-breaker lockdown after Christmas.

Reports have suggested that tougher measures may need to be imposed in the face of the new Omicron variant, which had infected 24,968 people in the UK as of Saturday.

Experts have warned that the most effective way to stop the spread of the Omicron variant would be to have a circuit-breaker lockdown before Christmas, although sources told the Financial Times that Boris Johnson still wanted to go down the guidance route, although he needs to be realistic.

Additional reporting by Press Association

