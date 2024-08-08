Nearly 2,000 antisemitic incidents recorded in first half of 2024, charity says

Support truly

Nearly 2,000 antisemitic incidents have been recorded in the first half of 2024, a charity has said.

The Community Security Trust (CST) said it documented a record 1,978 incidents from January to June, which is double the number for the same period last year.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper branded the levels of hate “truly appalling”. The charity, which monitors antisemitism and provides security for the Jewish community in Britain, said rhetoric or imagery referencing Israel, Gaza, the Hamas attack or the war appeared in more than half - 1,026 - of the incidents recorded.

In one such incident in May, a metal menorah outside a building in London was covered in red paint and “Gaza” was daubed on the wall behind. In another incident recorded in June, a swastika had been drawn inside a Star of David on a wall in London.

The charity said that there had been a big spike in antisemitic incidents following the October 7 attacks and that incident levels have remained high.

Chief Rabbi Mirvis, Eddie Marsan, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Rachel Riley, Maureen Lipman (second from right) and Vanessa Feltz (right) take part in a march against antisemitism organised by the volunteer-led charity Campaign Against Antisemitism at the Royal Courts of Justice in London ( PA )

Some 121 incidents were classified as an assault - with one additional case severe enough to be classified as “extreme violence”, the charity said.

Another 26 incidents involved damage to the homes or vehicles of Jewish people, 20 to posters of the hostages captured by Hamas, and 11 to Jewish businesses and organisations. Seven synagogues and two Jewish schools were affected, the charity said.

According to the descriptions of the offenders collected by the charity, 42 per cent were white people from Northern Europe.

A significant proportion of the incidents, 1,037, were recorded across London.

Chief executive Mark Gardner said the data showed a “disgraceful surge in British antisemitism”. He added: “It happens across society, including in schools, campuses, places of work, public transport and on the streets.

“We note that whilst such hatred may target Jews first, they quickly turn upon others also.”

Home secretary Ms Cooper added: “There is no place in Britain for this vile hatred and we are absolutely clear that those who push this poison - on the streets or online - must always face the full force of the law.”