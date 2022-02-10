Antisemitic abuse in UK hit record high in 2021, new figures show

Antisemitic abuse in the UK hit a record high in 2021, new figures show.

The Community Security Trust (CST), a Jewish community charity, recorded a total of 2,255 antisemitic incidents last year, up one-third from 1,684 in 2020.

Instances of abuse were highest during the period of heightened conflict between Israel and Palestine in the early summer. A record monthly total of 661 was reported in May.

One incident that month saw a convoy of cars covered with Palestinian flags drive around St John’s Wood, northwest London, with the passengers being accused of shouting threats against Jewish people.

The CST said that there were 155 instances of people shouting abuse from cars in Manchester and London last year, more than half of which were in May and June.

Greater Manchester saw the biggest percentage increase in abuse incidents with a total of 284, up 86 per cent from the 153 recorded in 2020. Incidents in Greater London rose by one-third to 1,254.

Far-right or Nazi themes were recorded in 502 of the total cases, including 90 where the Holocaust was celebrated.

Priti Patel, the home secretary, said the statistics were “shocking”.

She said: “Our Jewish community has been subject to appalling hatred and it is through the strength and determination of the Community Security Trust that we continue in our work together to stop such terrible attacks.

“In addition to supporting the work of CST, I continue to support the police to ensure they have the resources to tackle these despicable incidents so that perpetrators can then be punished with the full force of the law.”

The number of hate incidents in schools hit a record of 182 – more than triple the 2020 total – with 99 involving pupils or staff at non-faith schools, up from 14 in 2020.

The CST said it was unusual for such a high proportion of school-related incidents to take place at non-faith schools.

CST chief executive, Mark Gardner, said: “These record levels of anti-Jewish racism, reported by our Jewish community to CST and police, show how difficult last year was for Jews across Britain.

“These hatreds boil away, taking any excuse to publicly burst out against Jews. This is exactly what happened during and after the Israel-Gaza war of May 2021, from schools and universities, through to the carloads of people who repeatedly drove to Jewish areas and yelled vile abuse at anyone who looked Jewish.”

The CST figures include 176 violent antisemitic incidents, including three classed as extreme because they involved GBH or a threat to life, and 82 instances of damage or desecration of Jewish property.

Yvette Cooper, shadow home secretary, said: “It is truly appalling that incidents of anti-Jewish hate have now reached record levels – and for this to be increasing shows just how far we have to go to remove the stain of antisemitism from our society.”