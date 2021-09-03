Anti-vaccine protesters blocked from storming MHRA office

Anti-vaccine protesters have attempted to storm the headquarters of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the government agency responsible for bringing Covid vaccines to the UK public.

Metropolitan Police officers blocked the group of protesters from entering the building in Canary Wharf in London at Friday lunchtime.

Footage on social media shows protesters trying to force their way into the building, as security guards hold the revolving doors shut.

The force confirmed protesters had tried to enter the building, writing on Twitter: “We have officers attending a demonstration outside a commercial building on Cabot Square in Canary Wharf. A number of officers are on scene, guarding the entrance to the building.”

The MHRA is the government body responsible for approving the coronavirus vaccine.

The protest took place as the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation rejected calls for all 12-15 year-olds to get the jab.

Experts said on Friday that while there was a marginal benefit to healthy 12-15 year-olds in receiving the vaccine, it was not sufficient for them to recommend universal inoculation of this age-group.

Last week, anti-vaccine protesters infiltrated the London headquarters of ITN, the company that produces ITV News and Channel 4 News.