Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby apologises for ‘hurt’ after final speech backlash
Justin Welby joked about his own career demise after he was forced to resign following a damning report on church abuse
The Archbishop of Canterbury has issued an apology over his final speech in the House of Lords after he was accused of making light of serious safeguarding failures.
Justin Welby said he “would like to apologise wholeheartedly for the hurt” caused by his valedictory after senior bishops accused him of making light of the situation following his resignation last month over the damning Makin review, which implicated him in the church’s failure to protect victims from a serial abuser.
Mr Welby, whose last day as archbishop is 6 January, said on Thursday: “There comes a time if you are technically leading a particular institution or area of responsibility where the shame of what has gone wrong, whether one is personally responsible or not, must require a head to roll.
“And there is only, in this case, one head that rolls well enough.”
He made a joke comparing his situation to that of a 14th-century predecessor, Simon Sudbury, whose severed head was used in a football match. “I don’t know who won, but it certainly wasn’t Simon of Sudbury,” he said, to laughs from fellow clergymen in the house.
Additionally, he said his “poor diary secretary” deserved pity after seeing “weeks and months of work disappear in a puff of a resignation announcement”.
This is a breaking story. More follows...
