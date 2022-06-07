Archie Battersbee: ‘Very likely’ boy at centre of treatment dispute is ‘brain-stem dead’, doctors say

Specialist listed a series of concerns about Archie Battersbee, 12, who lost consciousness after suffering brain damage

Brian Farmer
Tuesday 07 June 2022 15:21
<p>Archie Battersbee, who is at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute. A High Court judge has been asked to decide whether life-support treatment should end</p>

Archie Battersbee, who is at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute. A High Court judge has been asked to decide whether life-support treatment should end

(PA)

Doctors treating a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute think it’s “very likely” he is “brain-stem dead”, a specialist has told a High Court judge.

The specialist on Tuesday listed a series of concerns about Archie Battersbee, who lost consciousness after suffering brain damage in an incident at his home two months ago.

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, say life-support treatment should end and the youngster should be disconnected from a ventilator.

Hollie Dance, mother of Archie Battersbee outside the High Court

(PA)

Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, from Southend, Essex, disagree.

Recommended

Lawyers representing the Royal London Hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, have asked Mrs Justice Arbuthnot to decide what moves are in Archie’s best interests.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot is overseeing a final hearing – due to end on Wednesday – in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

We believe that it is very likely that he is brain-stem dead

Specialist treating Archie Battersbee

The specialist, who cannot be named, told the judge about a number of concerns noted by Archie’s treating team.

She said tests had shown no “discernible” brain activity, but revealed “significant areas of tissue necrosis”, and added: “We believe that it is very likely that he is brain-stem dead.”

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot has heard that Archie suffered brain damage in an incident at home in early April.

Ms Dance has told how she found him unconscious with a ligature over his head on April 7 and thinks he might have been taking part in an online challenge.

The youngster has not regained consciousness.

Father of Archie Battersbee, Paul Battersbee outside the High Court

(PA)

Lawyers representing Archie’s family have told the judge that his heart is still beating.

They also say there was an issue as to whether “the correct procedure” had been followed, and whether the “family’s views” had been taken into account.

The judge had been told by a specialist at an earlier hearing that the brain stem was responsible for the functions that kept people alive.

Recommended

A campaign organisation called the Christian Legal Centre is supporting Archie’s family.

The hearing continues.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in