Mother of Archie Battersbee’s desperate last words to son after ‘accident’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Archie Battersbee’s mother believes her son died after accidentally falling from the banister at their home, causing a neck injury, an inquest has heard.

The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 2022 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.

Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on April 7 last year.

On the first day of an inquest into his death in Chelmsford on Tuesday, a tearful Ms Dance told of finding her son unresponsive by their staircase before running outside and screaming for help.

She said: “I was crying hysterically, I was saying ‘please don’t leave mummy, I love you little man’.

“I repeated that over and over, I just didn’t want him to leave me.”

Archie Battersbee’s mother and father, Hollie Dance (C-L) and Paul Battersbee (C-R) (Carl Court/Getty Images)

Asked by Essex’s senior coroner Lincoln Brookes how she thinks her son died, Ms Dance replied: “I think he climbed on the banister and probably fell, causing serious injury to his neck, resulting in unconsciousness.”

She said her belief is that Archie’s death was an “accident”.

Ms Dance also set out that Archie was the “apple of my eye”, “well-loved” and “protected”.

She said Archie was affected by the separation of herself and his father, that he endured bullying at school and was taken out of mainstream education.

Archie was a lover of gymnastics and mixed martial arts (MMA) with his first fight, which he was “looking forward to”, scheduled for weeks after his death, the inquest heard.

Ms Dance added that Archie “thought he was the next Spider-Man” and would often climb on things.

Family members said “he wasn’t down, just a bit bored” in the weeks before he died, Ms Dance told the hearing.

Archie Battersbee was a keen gymnast (PA Wire)

The coroner asked Ms Dance if she was aware Archie had been expressing thoughts of self-harm and suicide, to which she replied: “no”.

Mr Brookes went on: “The police found he had shared some thoughts with others online or in a WhatsApp group. How were you when you read that?”

Ms Dance said: “Heartbroken, very surprised… if there were any marks on his body I would have seen them.”

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, thought he was brain-stem dead and said continued life-support treatment was not in his best interests.

Ms Dance has previously said he may have been taking part in an online challenge at the time, and he suffered brain damage.

Mr Brookes said at a preliminary inquest hearing in November last year he had seen no evidence that Archie was taking part in any online challenge but had been told that police found messages on the youngster’s phone reflecting “very low mood”.

At the outset of the hearing, Mr Brookes offered his “deep condolences”.

He said the topics the inquest will cover include Archie’s medical cause of death and his “state of mind and his intentions on April 7 2022”.

The inquest continues.