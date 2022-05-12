The mother of a brain-damaged boy has said she would “rather have some of him than none” as a court is set to make a decision about whether to end his life support.

Specialist doctors treating Archie Battersbee, from Southend in Essex, believe it is “highly likely” the 12-year-old is brain dead after suffering what has been described as a “tragic accident” at home.

His family say he is currently in an induced coma at a hospital in London.

Medical professionals say his life-support treatment should stop. But Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, have raised concerns about the doctors’ proposals.

Hospital bosses asked a High Court judge to decide what moves are in Archie‘s best interests, with this set to be considered on Thursday.

Ms Dance is hoping to be given more time for the 12-year-old, who has not regained consciousness since the incident that left his brain-damaged than a month ago.

“We don’t know the extent of the damage but I would rather have some of Archie than none of Archie just to wake up every morning and kiss his beautiful little face,” his mother is reported as saying by the Mirror.

Hollie Dance’s son is in an induced coma in hospital (PA)

“I am fighting for as much time as possible to watch and wait.”

She reportedly added: “Hope is what I am holding on to at the moment. Where there is life there’s hope. Until it’s God’s way I won’t accept he should go.

“I know of miracles when people have come back from being brain dead. He may not be the same as he was but if there’s a possibility he could live a happy life after this I want to give it to him.”

Ms Dance said Archie, who is being cared for at the Royal London Hospital in east London, might have been taking part in a “online challenge” when he was hurt.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, from the High Court’s family division, is scheduled to consider the case at a private hearing in London on Thursday.