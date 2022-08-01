Archie Battersbee: Timeline of legal battle over 12-year-old’s life support
Case returns to High Court just hours before doctors plan to end treatment
Doctors are due to switch off Archie Battersbee’s life support on Monday unless a court issues a last-minute reprieve.
His family has been involved in months-long legal battle with medical professionals who say they should stop treating the 12-year-old as he is brain-stem dead.
But a last-minute hearing has now been granted after the United Nations said it also wanted to look into the case.
Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, has described the months since her son’s injury as an “emotional rollercoaster”.
Here is a timeline of the case:
7 April
Archie suffered an injury at his Essex home which left him brain-damaged. He was found unconcious and has been in intensive care ever since.
His mother believes the incident may have been linked to an online challenge.
13 June
The High Court ruled doctors could legally switch off Archie’s life support, with a judge saying the boy had died at the end of May.
The court had been ordered to decide what was in Archie’s best interests as doctors wanted to stop treating the boy but had been met with resistance by the family.
20 June
Archie’s family were given permission to appeal the High Court ruling.
Their barrister argued evidence had not shown “beyond reasonable doubt” that Archie was dead but the decision had been made on a balance of probabilities.
A judge said the Court of Appeal should consider the standard of proof issue.
29 June
The family won their hearing at the Court of Appeal, who sent the case back to the High Court for reconsideration.
15 July
The High Court upheld its previous ruling, saying doctors could go ahead and turn off Archie’s life support.
The new judge said: “This court has to ask itself whether continuation of ventilation in this case is in Archie‘s best interests.
“It is with the most profound regret, but on the most compelling of evidence, that I am driven to conclude that it is not.”
25 July
The Court of Appeal rejected the family’s bid to appeal the second High Court ruling.
28 July
The Supreme Court refused to grant Archie’s family a stay to halt hospital bosses from taking the boy off life support
His family asked for this as they wanted to make an application to the United Nations.
29 July
Archie’s family asked the United Nations to look into their life support battle.
On the same day, the UN asked for the 12-year-old to remain on life support while it considers the case.
31 July
The government asked the High Court to “urgently consider” the UN request to delay Archie’s removal from life support.
1 August
Doctors are due to withdraw life support at 2pm. But a High Court hearing is planned to look at whether to keep Archie on life support while the UN considers the case.
It is expected to start at 11am.
