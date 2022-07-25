Archie Battersbee: Father of brain damaged boy ‘suffers stroke’ before life support ruling
The Court of Appeal was told Paul Battersbee was taken to hospital with a suspected stroke or heart attack
The father of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support dispute suffered a suspect stroke ahead of a ruling on his son’s treatment.
A lawyer told Court of Appeal judges on Monday that Archie Battersbee’s father, Paul Battersbee, had been taken to hospital. He is believed to have had either a stroke or a heart attack.
A request was made to delay the hearing given Mr Battersbee’s illness but instead the judges upheld a previous ruling to allow doctors to turn the child’s life support off.
It’s the latest blow for a family that has been fighting for months to continue treatment for Archie, despite doctors arguing he is ‘ brain-stem dead’ and further treatment is not in his interest.
The boy suffered “catastrophic” brain damage three months ago and a High Court initially ruled doctors could lawfully stop treating him.
Judges previously heard that his mother Hollie Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head on April 7.
She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge and the youngster has not regained consciousness since.
Judges were told medical evidence showed Archie was in a “comatose state”.
Mr Justice Hayden previously d described the case as a “tragedy of immeasurable dimensions”, but said medical evidence was “compelling and unanimous” and painted a “bleak” picture.
Barrister Edward Devereux QC, leading Archie’s parents’ legal team, argued that Mr Justice Hayden had not given “real or proper weight” to Archie’s previously expressed wishes and religious beliefs.
He also argued “real or proper weight” had not been given to Archie’s family’s wishes and it had been wrong to conclude that treatment was burdensome and futile.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies