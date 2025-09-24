Investigations continue after ‘explosion’ at hydro power station

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Investigations are continuing after a hydro-electric power station was evacuated following a report of an explosion.

Emergency services were called to Cruachan power station, which is built into a mountain in Argyll and Bute, at around 5.20pm on Tuesday.

Owner Drax said smoke was detected in the cavern and the site was safely evacuated.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The A85 was closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the incident before reopening just before 7pm on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Tuesday September 23, police received a report of an explosion at the Cruachan power station, Lochawe, Dalmally.

“There are no reports of anyone injured.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent four appliances to the scene when the alarm was raised and crews liaised with staff on site before leaving by 8pm.

A Drax spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to Cruachan after smoke was detected in the cavern.

“The site was safely evacuated, with no injuries reported. An investigation into the cause of the incident is now under way.”

The pumped storage power station is built into Ben Cruachan and the facility is also known as the Hollow Mountain.

Some scenes from the Disney+ Star Wars series Andor were filmed at Cruachan power station and Ben Cruachan in June 2021.