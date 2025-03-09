Man charged after allegedly driving car into disused Army barracks
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary were called amid reports a man had attempted to enter the St Omer Barracks in Aldershot.
A man has been charged with possessing a knife and dangerous driving after the bomb squad was called when he allegedly tried to drive into a disused Army barracks.
Hampshire Police officers were called at 4.30pm on Saturday to reports that a man had driven through the barriers of the St Omer Barracks in Aldershot before getting out of the car, shouting at guards and damaging the outside of the vehicle with a knife.
On Sunday, Jason Pellatt, 54, of no fixed abode, was charged with possessing a knife in a public place, dangerous driving, assault of an emergency worker and affray.
The force said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were called out due to comments that were made at the scene but there was no explosive threat and no one was hurt.
An investigation has been launched to establish the full circumstances of what happened but the incident is not being treated as terrorism related.
Pellatt is due to appear in custody at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Monday.