First female officer in the Army’s most senior regiment dies in Surrey car crash

A “trailblazing” young Army officer has been killed in a car crash.

Captain Elizabeth Godwin, 28, the first female officer of the Life Guards, which is part of of the Household Cavalry, died in Surrey on Friday.

Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Tom Armitage, paying tribute, said she was “talented, resourceful and compassionate”.

He said: “History may record Lizzie as the first female officer in the Army’s most senior regiment, but I know she would want to be recalled simply as a tough and talented young officer doing her utmost to serve King and country and to lead and inspire soldiers.

“Her sudden and untimely death leaves a huge void for all of us in the Household Cavalry family and she will be remembered by us all as a lively, fun and dynamic officer with a very bright future ahead of her.”

Captain Godwin joined The Life Guards in 2020, winning the Sword of Honour at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst as the best of her intake.

She played polo and hockey for the Army and also took part in ceremonial duties, including Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and the King’s coronation.

At the time of her death she was serving in the Army Training Regiment in Pirbright.

Captain Godwin, who grew up in Devon and attended Exeter School, was interviewed at Hyde Park Barracks by British magazine Tatler for its October 2023 issue.

Telling of leading a 29-strong troop, she said: “No matter what, you have to have a confident front, because if you don’t believe in yourself, nobody else will.”

Speaking about the King’s coronation, she said: “I remember really looking forward to (it) and feeling so privileged.

“I had fortunately finished my equine training so that I would be in a privileged position to ride in the coronation.”