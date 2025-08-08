Two arrested during demonstrations outside Canary Wharf hotel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two people have been arrested at a protest at the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf, the Metropolitan Police said.

More than 100 people were protesting with Stand Up to Racism at the hotel in London against recent anti-migrant demonstrations.

They gathered as part of the ‘Defend Refugees, Stop the Far Right’ demonstrations happening across the UK on Friday.

Around 100 counter-protesters also gathered at the venue, shouting “stop the boats” as a number of them waved the Union flag.

It came as officers also imposed conditions on the group protesting against the use of the hotel to house asylum seekers.

open image in gallery Many gathered as part of protests run by Stand Up to Racism Defend Refugees and Stop the Far Right groups ( Reuters )

The force posted on X: “Officers have made two arrests in Canary Wharf.

“One person protesting against the use of the hotel by asylum seekers has been arrested after a bottle was thrown at officers.

“A member of the counter-protest group has been arrested for failing to remove a face covering.

“We have imposed conditions using the Public Order Act to prevent serious disorder at the protests in Canary Wharf.

“The group protesting against the use of the hotel by asylum seekers have been instructed to remain in front of the blue hoarding on the pavement opposite the Britannia Hotel.”

Dozens of protesters were escorted by a large number of police officers, and they were carrying banners that read: “Never again: remember history, fight fascism” and “Refugees welcome”.

There was a continued heavy police presence at the scene.

open image in gallery A large number of counter-protestors also gathered outside the hotel ( Reuters )

Other counter-protesters wore St George’s Cross flags wrapped over their shoulders or neck, with a handful wearing full-face coverings. A counter-protester also unfurled an Israeli flag.

Police chiefs have warned they are ready to “mobilise significant and specialist resources” if unrest breaks out at a string of anti-migrant protests planned at hotels housing asylum seekers.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) is working with forces across the country and monitoring intelligence in preparation for a fresh wave of protests on Friday, with demonstrations planned at up to 14 hotels across the country.