Arron Banks loses libel case against journalist Carole Cadwalladr
The High Court has thrown out Brexit-backing businessman Arron Banks’ libel claim against journalist Carole Cadwalladr.
The ruling handed down on Monday centred on comments made in a TED talk in April 2019 and a tweet.
