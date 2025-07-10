Sabalenka gives water to Wimbledon spectators amid sweltering conditions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tennis world number one Aryna Sabalenka handed water to spectators on Centre Court who required assistance amid sweltering sunny conditions at Wimbledon.

During the first set of her semi-final against Amanda Anisimova, the Belarusian handed a bottle of water and an ice pack into the stands to cheers on court.

Umbrellas were also passed into the stand to the supporter, with play stopped while they received help on Thursday afternoon.

Only a short time later, another spectator sat in Centre Court’s east stand, which is open to the sun, required attention – with Sabalenka once again walking across court to hand water into the crowd.

Sabalenka, who was knocked out of the tournament by American Anisimova, said she hoped the spectators “feel better”, adding that the interruptions “did not interrupt the play” of the match.

Speaking at a press conference after the match, Sabalenka said: “I feel like London is not ready for this weather.

“It was super hot, and I can’t even imagine sitting in one place and the sun just constantly hitting you.

“You have got to be really prepared, stay hydrated, and it can happen to everyone.

“I just hope they feel better.”

Temperatures are forecast to top 30C on the final four days of the tournament, including on Saturday for the women’s singles final and Sunday for the men’s singles final.

Last week saw the hottest opening day in Wimbledon’s history, with temperatures hitting 29.7C on Monday June 30 and rising to 34.2C on Tuesday July 1.

Wimbledon’s famous queue is typically shorter on the final four days of the tournament, with tickets sold in advance for show courts.

However, spectators still came prepared for the conditions – with many bringing umbrellas, fans, and hats to shield themselves from the sun while waiting to enter the grounds and on Henman Hill.

Some tennis fans were spotted napping in the morning heat, while others applied sun cream.

The baby daughter of Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic was seen wearing a sunhat at a training session on day eleven of the championships on Thursday.

Bencic has credited her daughter, Bella, for helping her stay relaxed after defeating teenage star Mirra Andreeva on Wednesday to reach a first Wimbledon semi-final.

Wimbledon said it had “significantly increased the number of Evian water refill stations year-on-year around the grounds”, with 6,700 reusable water bottles distributed to staff.

Tournament organisers said they had also distributed over 100 free water refill points positioned around the grounds for general use.

The tournament said its staff shift patterns were “adjusted to limit heat exposure”, with “medical teams monitoring wellbeing and regular tailored colleague communications offering tips to manage the weather conditions”.

It added that for players, the heat rule will apply for all singles events – which allows for a 10-minute break when the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) is at or above 30.1C.

The rule will apply after the second set for all best of three set matches, and after the third for all best of five set matches.

Players may leave the court during the break, but they may not receive coaching or medical treatment.

Asked about the conditions, former British tennis player Greg Rusedski said: “It was super, super hot the opening two days – when it’s hot, the ball goes through the air and it’s harder to control.

“That’s very untypical British weather and we’re going to get that again with the heatwave at the final weekend as well.”

Discussing the conditions at the end of the tournament, Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick said: “It is going to be a hot one with little cloud around.

“UV levels are going to be pretty high so anyone going to the (Wimbledon) finals should wear plenty of sun cream and stay hydrated as there is not going to be too much of a breeze to cool down.

“Pollen levels are also going to be high, so any hayfever sufferers should take medication to reduce that risk.”

A message broadcast through the Wimbledon loudspeakers once the grounds opened on Thursday morning told spectators: “We are expecting a hot, dry sunny day with a top temperature of 30 degrees.

“So please remember to look after yourselves and others, apply sunscreen, cover up and drink plenty of water regularly.

“If you do start to feel unwell, move to a shaded area as soon as possible and inform a member of staff.”

The hottest day ever recorded during the Wimbledon fortnight occurred on July 1 2015, when temperatures soared to 35.7C, according to the Met Office.

The highest overnight minimum temperature was 20.8C recorded on June 27 1976 during a particularly warm summer.

The extreme heat in 1976 prompted tournament organisers to allow umpires to remove their jackets.

Among the famous faces to arrive at the tournament on Thursday were Sir Stephen Fry, actor Ben Whishaw and former government chief scientific adviser, Lord Patrick Vallance.

Cherie Blair, the wife of former prime minister Tony Blair, was also pictured arriving at the championships.