Warning after ‘asbestos found’ in children’s play sand sold in UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Children’s play sand has been withdrawn from sale by Hobbycraft after a parent alerted them to traces of asbestos in the product, according to reports.

The parent warned the craft company after she sent samples of the sand off to a testing lab. Traces of asbestos fibres were found in the bottles of yellow, green and pink sand that were sold in the Giant Box of Crafts kit, according to The Guardian, which first reported the story.

Hobbycraft told the paper that no UK authority had warned of a risk and that there was no evidence of harm to customers.

A spokesperson reportedly said: “As a precaution, we have voluntarily removed the product from sale while we carry out independent testing... We will update customers as soon as we are in a position to do so.”

The parent, who did not want to be named, told The Guardian: “The bottles of coloured sand looked extremely similar to ones I had seen on a news report of play sand recalled in Australia.

“I was concerned enough to buy a set at Hobbycraft and send it to an accredited lab for testing. Three of the five colours came back positive for fibrous tremolite asbestos”, she claimed.

open image in gallery Hobbycraft has reportedly withdrawn some children’s sand from sale to investigate ( PA )

A government source said that Hobbycraft should recall the product itself. They told the paper: “Parents are right to be concerned by this. Officials are investigating, but there’s no good reason why Hobbycraft shouldn’t recall this themselves, given the evidence.”

In November last year, 69 schools were forced to close in Australia after coloured play sand was recalled due to asbestos risk.

Asbestos is more dangerous when it becomes airborne and can be inhaled, such as during building demolitions. Inhaling any form of asbestos can cause cancer and there is no safe level of exposure, however, the risks increase with the amount you are exposed to.

Those likely to become ill from asbestos are usually exposed to it on a regular basis.

Hobbycraft has been contacted for comment.