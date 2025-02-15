Camilla meets young people from ‘unique’ charity horse-riding club at Ascot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen met young people from a charity horse-riding club which she called “unique” and a “very special place” when she attended Ascot on Saturday.

Camilla met students from Ebony Horse Club, which provides riding lessons and youth work support in south London.

The Queen was appointed president of Ebony Horse Club in 2009, when she was the Duchess of Cornwall.

(The Queen) is such a wonderful, supportive president, and it's indescribable, what it means that she takes the time to meet all of our young people, to speak to everyone, and care so much that they're having a nice time Sid Holdsworth, Ebony Horse Club

Camilla was accompanied by Sir Francis Brooke, the King’s representative at Ascot, when she first arrived on Saturday afternoon, and people waved and took pictures of her when she walked nearby in the parade ring.

The Queen, who was wearing a cream cashmere coat dress by Fiona Clare and a hat by Lock & Co, presented the prize for the Ebony Horse Club Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase, then she met the students from Ebony Horse Club and posed for a picture with them.

Asked by ITV Racing why Ebony Horse Club was so important, the Queen said: “If you talk to everybody here, I think it’s a unique experience for them.

“I mean, you don’t find many Ebonys all over the world, where do you find (a) riding stable in the middle of a city, teaching all these young people to ride which otherwise, they wouldn’t get the chance.

“So I think it is a unique, and very, very special place.”

Khadijah Mellah, who learned to ride at Ebony Horse Club, became the first British Muslim woman jockey to win a race in 2019.

Asked how important it was that the racing industry supports Ebony and similar organisations, the Queen said it was “hugely important”, adding: “If the racing industry didn’t support all of them, they wouldn’t have a chance to turn out like Khadijah or, you know, be a jockey, or even go and race, you know, work in the racing world. So I think it’s incredibly important.”

Afterwards, Adam Benatallah, 11, said: “I spoke to her about the stable and how it was a nice place to be.

“She said that that’s true and that she wants us to become future jockeys.”

Adam said he was “surprised” and “speechless” when he met the Queen.

Jace Harris, 13, said: “She was just talking about how the stable and the whole club is a very inspirational thing. And that I may be a jockey soon.”

He added it was “very amazing” to meet the Queen.

Tily Cathrew, 15, was next to Camilla for the group shot and said “it was so exciting” to meet the Queen.

Tily said Ebony Horse Club “means a lot” to her and she goes nearly every day of the week.

Sid Holdsworth, chief operating officer of the club, said: “It’s so exciting, we are so grateful.

“She is such a wonderful, supportive president, and it’s indescribable, what it means that she takes the time to meet all of our young people, to speak to everyone, and care so much that they’re having a nice time.

“I think that that genuine support and care is, you know, it’s really not something we take for granted.

“And it’s such a special day here for us, where it’s a little bit glam for everybody, and they put on such a lovely day.”

She added of Ebony Horse Club: “We are a youth club with horses, so we’re not your normal sort of riding school. Nor are we your normal, ordinary youth club.

“We’re a working yard with about 180 young people coming through a week.”

Camilla has long had a passion for horses, being a keen rider.

Back in January 2021, during a chat with Charlie Mackesy – author of best-selling book The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse – Camilla revealed how she spent her childhood doodling horses.

Ebony Horse Club’s aim is to use horses to raise the education, life skills, wellbeing and aspirations of young people from disadvantaged communities within Lambeth.