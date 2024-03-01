Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Asda to give more than 120,000 staff pay rises

Asda currently pays an hourly rate of £11.11 to staff

Rich Booth
Friday 01 March 2024 09:05
Comments
<p>Several new stores are set to open in February, located in different parts of the UK, from the Isle of Skye in the Hebrides, to Plymouth in Devon and Ipswich in Suffolk. (Richard Walker/Asda/PA)</p>

Several new stores are set to open in February, located in different parts of the UK, from the Isle of Skye in the Hebrides, to Plymouth in Devon and Ipswich in Suffolk. (Richard Walker/Asda/PA)

(PA Media)

Asda has said it will invest £150 million into giving more than 120,000 staff an 8.4% pay rise.

The UK’s third largest supermarket chain said it will increase basic pay for retail workers to £12.04 an hour later this year, with those at stores inside the M25 receiving £13.21.

It is the latest supermarket group to hike pay rates, ahead of an increase in the national minimum wage in April.

The national minimum wage will increase from its current rate of £10.42 to £11.44 on April 1.

Asda currently pays an hourly rate of £11.11 to staff, with that increased to £12.28 within the M25.

It said it will give staff an interim increase to the new national minimum wage in April, with those inside the M25 receiving £12.61, before it launches the larger pay deal in July.

Usdaw, the trade union that negotiates with Asda on retail pay in Northern Ireland and in Asda Express, is recommending members accept the rates in a ballot that closes on March 15.

Mohsin Issa, Asda co-owner, said: “This record investment will see Asda become the highest paying grocery retailer in the UK, recognising the hard work of our store colleagues in serving customers every day.

“We want to be a company that people are proud to work for, which is why we are proposing increasing pay for retail and Express colleagues by more than 8% this year.”

The announcement comes as the supermarket group opens its 1,000th UK store in Stevenage, amid the rapid expansion of its convenience business following its takeover by the Issa brothers and TDR Capital in 2021.

On Friday, Mr Issa also told the BBC that he plans to hand over the running of the supermarket group to a chief executive after completing a “reset”.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in