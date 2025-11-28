Spring rolls recalled from major supermarket over food poisoning fears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major supermarket has issued a ‘do not eat’ warning on one of their food items over fears that it could cause to food poisoning.

Asda have had to recall their brand of ‘10 Mini Duck Spring Rolls with Hoisin Dip’ (220g) as a precaution because the product had the incorrect ‘Use By date’ on it.

The ‘Use By date’ should have read 29 November, but was mistakenly a month off, stating 29 December instead.

The Food Standards Association (FSA) deemed the product “unsafe to consume” after the correct use by date of 29 November 2025.

The supermarket had advised anyone who had purchased the food, which had the use by date 29 December, to bring it back to the nearest store where they will receive a full refund.

open image in gallery Asda have had to recall their brand of ‘10 Mini Duck Spring Rolls with Hoison Dip’ (Pictured) ( ASDA )

Asda have said that customers do not need to bring a receipt and no other date codes were affected.

The supermarket said they are “very sorry for any inconvenience caused” and have advised customers to call their customer relations number (0800 952 0101) for more information.

Point of sale notices will be displayed in retail stores that are selling the product to notify customers why the product is being recalled and to inform them of what to do if they have bought the item.

‘Use By dates’ refer to the safety of food and differ from ‘Best Before dates’ which are concerned with the quality of food.

open image in gallery The FSA say that you should not eat food past its Use By date (File picture) ( Getty Images )

The FSA have said on their website that the “Use By date is the most important date to remember” and have advised that: “After the use-by date, don't eat, cook or freeze your food. And remember, you cannot smell the bacteria which makes you ill.”

They explained that: “You can eat food until midnight on the use-by date shown on a product, but not after, unless the food has been cooked or frozen. You will see use-by dates on food that goes off quickly, such as meat products or ready-to-eat salads.”

Food can be cooked until midnight of the use-by date listed on the product, and then cooled and kept in the fridge. This is because cooking kills any pathogens in the food and gives you a little more time to use it up.