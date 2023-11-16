Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

You either love them or you hate them and believe it or not the debate around self-service checkouts has been rumbling for decades now.

Self-service tills became popular in the 1990s and by 2021, there were 325,000 in operation across the UK.

However, they have been the subject of complaints with one petition calling on Tesco to “stop the replacement of people by machines”, gaining almost 250,000 signatures last year.

Last week Booths, which operates 28 stores in northern England, is believed to be the first UK supermarket to move away from using self-service tills, which have increasingly replaced manned tills in recent years.

All but two of their stores will remove their machines in favour of staff serving customers.

“We believe colleagues serving customers delivers a better customer experience and therefore we have taken the decision to remove self-checkouts in the majority of our stores,” the company said.

We want to know if you have grown fond of self-service checkouts. Do you like breezing through the supermarket without any human interaction or do you prefer the personal touch from a checkout operator?

Do you think the big chain supermarkets should follow suit and ditch their self-service machines in favour of more staff? Or is a more balanced approach between the two your preferred option?

If you want to share your opinion then add it in the comments and we’ll highlight the most insightful ones as they come in.

All you have to do is sign up and register your details - then you can then take part in the discussion. You can also sign up by clicking ‘log in’ on the top right-hand corner of the screen.

Make sure you adhere to our community guidelines , which can be found here . For a full guide on how to comment click here.

Join the conversation with other Independent readers below.