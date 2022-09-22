Jump to content

Asda superstore evacuated as bomb squad scrambled to ‘suspicious package’

A 100m cordon is in place and roads surrounding the store have been closed

Thomas Kingsley
Thursday 22 September 2022 11:15
(Google)

An Asda supermarket in Tunstall has been evacuated after a "suspicious package" was found outside the building earlier today.

Stoke-on-Trent Police said the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team are en route to investigate the package in Staffordshire.

Officers say a 100m cordon is in place and roads surrounding the store have been closed.

Scotia Road in Stoke is one of the roads closed and the entire length of Willamson Street, which runs between Asda and Matalan, has been cordoned off. Police were called to the scene at 8.30am on this morning.

In a Facebook post, the force said: “Officers are currently at Asda, in Tunstall, following reports of a suspicious package being found outside the store.

“Police were called at 8.30 am. The store has been evacuated and a 100-metre cordon is in place.

“Roads surrounding the store have been closed, including Scotia Road. The Explosive Ordinance Disposal team are on their way to assess the package.”

Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with any information should call the police on 101, quoting incident number 121 of 22 September, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

