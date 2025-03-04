Warning of ‘extra threat’ from Asian hornets after UK sightings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Researchers have issued a warning about invasive Asian hornets, which are consuming hundreds of insect species, many of which are important pollinators.

The findings, derived from tests on the guts of over 1,500 larvae, highlight concerns about the additional threat the hornet poses to native insects. These insects are already under pressure from farming, land use changes, and chemical pollution.

The study also draws attention to the potential impact on agriculture, noting that 43 of the 50 most commonly identified species in the hornet larvae's diet are known to visit flowers. These include Europe's three main crop pollinators.

The Asian hornet or yellow-legged hornet, a voracious invasive, is native to South East Asia and arrived in France in a cargo of pottery from China about 20 years ago, spreading rapidly across the continent.

Its main prey is honeybees, and it can kill 50 bees a day, devastating colonies in France and Italy.

It was first seen in the UK in 2016, and there have been regular sightings since, including 44 confirmed in 2024 – largely in Kent and East Sussex, although a rapid response approach to destroy hornets and nests has stopped its spread in Britain.

open image in gallery Some 43 of the 50 top species found in hornet larvae guts visit flowers, including key crop pollinators (Brian Lawless/PA)

The researchers from the University of Exeter carried out genetic analysis in a method called “deep sequencing” to identify prey species in the guts of more than 1,500 hornet larvae from 103 nests in Jersey, France, Spain, and the UK.

They identified 1,449 different prey which had been fed by adult hornets to their larvae in the nests, more than half of which (55%) could be identified as a specific species.

Prey included a wide range of flies, wasps, bees, butterflies, moths and spiders, with honeybees, common wasps and blow flies most commonly found.

While the hornets have a preference for honeybees, which were found in all nests and almost all samples, a wide range of other species were also recorded, showing they are “opportunistic” and prey on any creatures that are abundant in the areas near their nests.

Europe’s top three crop pollinators – the honeybee, buff-tailed bumblebee and the red-tailed bumblebee – were all found among the top 50 prey species identified.

The study’s lead author Siffreya Pedersen said: “Asian hornets are known to prey on honey bees, but until now the full range of their diet hasn’t been tested.

“The diet varied strongly over the seasons and between regions, showing that they are highly flexible predators.

And she said: “Insects play vital roles in enabling ecosystems to function – including pollination, decomposition and pest control.

“Most insect populations are in decline due to factors such as habitat destruction and chemical pollution.

“The expanding area inhabited by Asian hornets poses an extra threat,” she warned.