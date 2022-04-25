Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man who has been missing from his East London home for more than a week.

Asif Afzal, 25, was last seen by relatives at his home in East Ham, Newham at around 10am on Saturday, 16 April.

He has not been heard from since and his family and Metropolitan Police officers are growing increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

Mr Afzal is known to go to the gym in High Street North in East Ham but it is confirmed that he has not been since he went missing.

He was last wearing a baggy black coat, grey joggers, black trainers and a black rucksack.

Mr Afzal has been urged to contact family or friends and let them know he is safe.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 101 ref 22MIS01271.