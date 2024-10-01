Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The costs of introducing assisted dying in Scotland could be “substantially higher” than estimated.

The Scottish Government warned some costs had been omitted or underestimated in financial papers put forward with a Bill which aims to give terminally-ill adults in Scotland the right to request help to die.

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur has introduced a member’s Bill, which will be scrutinised by Holyrood’s Health Committee, before being voted on by the Scottish Parliament as a whole.

Health Secretary Neil Gray has now sent a response to the Bill to the committee , with this confirming that the Government is “maintaining a neutral position” on the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill, and that ministers will be given a free vote.

The Government memorandum sent to the Health Committee, however, went on to challenge the costs set out in financial papers lodged with the Bill – which estimated introducing assisted dying would cost between £263,434 and £313,882 in its first year.

The ongoing costs would then range from between £23,107 and £35,566 in the second year – with these estimated to have risen to between £160,186 and £368,954 after 20 years.

The financial memorandum for the Bill had “estimated that costs will be relatively low, due to the small number of terminally-ill people expected to seek an assisted death” – noting that the number of people “likely” to have an assisted death if the Bill was passed could be between approximately 25 and 400 people each year.

Scottish Health Secretary Neil Gray

The Scottish Government memorandum said: “It is difficult to assess the accuracy of the estimated costs/savings in the financial memorandum, given the uncertainty around the likely number of cases and, in particular, how they will increase over time.

“The Scottish Government is, however, of the view that the unit costs of staff time have been underestimated, as this is costed using unrealistically low salaries.”

It added that the cost of staff time for training had been “omitted” from the costings, adding: “This is a significant omission as most health professionals would need to be trained (if they do not opt out), so that they can respond appropriately and legally process any request for assisted dying. ”

With training “broadly speaking” expected to take a day for each health professional taking part, the Government said: “As such, it is our view that the costs associated with the Bill could be substantially higher than estimated in the financial memorandum.”

The Scottish Government, in its response to the Bill, also made clear that ministers “recognise that there are strong feelings in this debate” and that a “range of deeply felt views will be expressed”.

The Government added: “Our hope is that this debate can be conducted with sensitivity and respect.

“Whilst the Scottish Government will be maintaining a neutral position on the Bill at this stage, we will be listening carefully to the evidence given to the committee.”

Mr McArthur said: “I welcome the input of the Scottish Government and the commitment it has made to ensure a free vote on the Bill alongside its position of neutrality on assisted dying.

“Our current laws on assisted dying are failing too many terminally-ill Scots, often leaving them facing an undignified and sometimes painful death despite the very best efforts of palliative care.

“The Bill I have put forward will give terminally ill, mentally competent adults the option to control the manner and timing of their death.”