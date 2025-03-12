William visits Aston Villa in training ahead of Champions League game
The prince was in the West Midlands at a referee training course on Tuesday when he stopped off to see the team.
Aston Villa supporter the Prince of Wales has been pictured visiting his favourite team at their training ground.
William stopped off to see the first team at Bodymoor Heath on Tuesday while in the West Midlands carrying out an official engagement at a referee training course in Willenhall.
Images on Kensington Palace’s social media showed William chatting with Morgan Rogers, giving Matty Cash a hug and watching the squad from the side lines with Villa’s president of football operations, Monchi, and Damian Vidagany, director of football operations.
The post read: “Great to pop in to see @avfcofficial yesterday ahead of tonight’s Champions League game! Up the Villa!”
Villa are facing Club Brugge at Villa Park on Wednesday evening in a bid to secure their place in the quarter finals of the Champions League.
William, patron of the Football Association, is a passionate Villa supporter and, in January, joined fellow fans for a pint in a Birmingham Wetherspoons before a midweek match.